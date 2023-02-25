A former US soldier who previously served in Afghanistan died in Ukraine. This was announced on February 24 by Wisconsin Public Radio. (WPR) referring to his family.

Andrew Peters, 28, died on February 16. He participated in the fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as part of the international legion.

In Afghanistan, the former military man served in 2014.

According to the radio station, the family is working with the US embassy in Kyiv to bring the remains of the militant home.

Earlier, on February 2, The Independent reported the death of US military veteran Pete Reed in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

On February 14, Sky News, citing the British Foreign Office, reported that a British mercenary had died in Ukraine. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed. As the TV channel noted, this is the eighth British citizen who died in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special military operation.

Before that, on January 24, it became known about the death of two British mercenaries who fought on the side of Ukraine. Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, went missing on January 7 during heavy fighting. Later it became known that they came under artillery fire during the “humanitarian evacuation from Soledar”.

On January 29, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Izvestia that mercenaries from at least 50 states were involved on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, most of all in the contingent of mercenaries are Poles, in second place are Romanians.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.