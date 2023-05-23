Former Senator of the U.S. state of Virginia, Richard Black, said on May 22 that Russian troops, having liberated Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), won the largest battle in Europe since World War II.

“Russia has won the biggest battle in Europe since World War II. <...> Western media are in no hurry to admit the Ukrainian defeat, but it seems that (Ukrainian President Vladimir. – Ed.) Zelensky lost the city, having suffered crushing losses in manpower and equipment, ”he quotes him as saying “RIA News”.

Black also called the battle for Artemovsk epic. He suggested that this defeat would push the armed forces of Ukraine (APU) to launch a large-scale offensive, the preparation of which has been talked about for a long time.

“These losses will encourage Zelensky to launch an offensive to prove that he still has combat power, although a more reasonable path would be to seek peace and stop further bloodshed,” Black said.

Earlier in the day, Izvestia’s war correspondent Valentin Trushnin said the capture of Artyomovsk destroyed the myth of its impregnability and also forced Kyiv to change its rhetoric in an attempt to devalue the loss of the city.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on May 21 announced the liberation of Artemovsk by Russian forces.

After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian fighters on the successful completion of the operation. The Kremlin noted that all those who distinguished themselves will be presented for state awards.

On May 22, military expert Vasily Dandykin, in a conversation with Izvestia, indicated that the liberation of Artemivsk would be a moral blow to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian ideologists.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

