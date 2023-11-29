Kissinger, icon of American foreign policy and right-hand man of former Republican President Richard Nixon, died on November 29 at his home in Connecticut, according to the firm Associates Inc, founded by Kissinger himself, in a statement.

Icon of American diplomacy, advisor to various presidents throughout his life and controversial winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Henry Kissinger died this Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at night, at the age of one hundred.

Few details are known about his death. In recent months, following his 100th birthday, Kissinger had been active attending meetings at the White House, published a book, and had even gone to the US Congress to testify about the North Korean nuclear threat.

In his role as Secretary of State during the Presidency of Republican Richard Nixon, he participated in world events during the 1970s. Although his role as architect of US foreign policy diminished after Nixon’s resignation, there were many the presidents who continued to come to his advice for the rest of their lives.

News in development…