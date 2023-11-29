An Henry Kissinger, opinions differed until the end. For some, the former US Secretary of State with his Franconian-tinged English was one of the most brilliant strategic minds of the 20th century. The others saw Kissinger as a cynical power tactician who ruthlessly enforced US interests while disregarding human rights. However, admirers and critics of the diplomatic legend, who died on Wednesday at the age of 100, agreed on one thing: Kissinger had a huge influence on international politics.

No German emigrant has made it as far in US politics as Kissinger. Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born on May 27, 1927 in Fürth into a Jewish family of teachers. In 1938, the Kissingers fled Nazi persecution to the USA, Heinz became Henry, and naturalization in their new homeland followed in 1943. As a US soldier, Kissinger returned to Germany during the Second World War and, among other things, helped to track down Nazi henchmen.

His time in the US Army was followed by an illustrious academic career at Harvard University. The political scientist attracted attention with his analyzes of defense strategy and nuclear weapons and began advising the US government.

When Republican Richard Nixon entered the White House as president in 1969, he made Kissinger his national security adviser and, in 1973, secretary of state. Kissinger became the epitome of the realpolitiker. He was driven by maintaining influence and balancing the global balance of power. His work earned him many admirers, but also many bitter opponents.







Hate and adoration

“Even long after the end of his term in office, Kissinger sparked controversial opinions,” says his biographer Walter Isaacson. “Hate and adoration, rejection and awe, there isn’t much neutral territory in between.”

Kissinger pushed for an easing of relations with the arch-rival Soviet Union and was instrumental in the creation of the SALT I arms control treaty in 1972. He also initiated a cautious rapprochement with communist-ruled China. Kissinger is also famous for his “shuttle diplomacy” in the Middle East conflict, in which he mediated through numerous trips.

In 1973 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize together with the North Vietnamese chief negotiator Le Duc Tho for a ceasefire agreement in the Vietnam War. But it is one of the most controversial decisions in the history of the prize: Tho refused the honor because the war continued despite the agreement. Kissinger himself later wanted to return the prize.

Shared responsibility for the coup in Chile

In any case, Kissinger was criticized for his role in the Vietnam War, including with regard to the bombing of the neighboring countries Laos and Cambodia. Even outside of the Vietnam War, the list of allegations against the once powerful diplomat was long. Kissinger was sharply criticized for the USA’s shared responsibility for the Pinochet coup in Chile in 1973. He ignored massacres committed by Pakistan during the 1971 Bangladesh War and approved of Indonesia’s bloody invasion of East Timor in 1975.







“At times he seemed painfully amoral,” writes biographer Isaacson. Critics even called Kissinger a war criminal. The otherwise self-confident Kissinger later admitted that no one could say that he had worked in a government that had not made any mistakes.

But such sounds were rather unusual. Even Nixon’s successor Gerald Ford, for whom Kissinger also served as Secretary of State until 1977, was annoyed by his bossiness: “Henry is convinced that he has never made a mistake,” said Ford.

When Ford lost the 1976 presidential election to Democrat Jimmy Carter, Kissinger’s ministerial career was over. However, the strategist with the distinctive, gnarled bass voice remained a much sought-after and influential advisor in Washington in the decades that followed – and his word carried weight until the end. As an author, even in his old age, he dealt with topics such as world politics and diplomacy, but also the challenges of artificial intelligence.

He also commented on the war in Ukraine – and said in an interview with “Zeit” that not “all the blame” lies with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As early as 2014, he “expressed serious doubts about the plan to invite Ukraine to join NATO,” said Kissinger. “This began a series of events that culminated in the war.”

But now it would be better for the West to “admit Ukraine to NATO,” the diplomacy legend added. A piece of advice that would be particularly welcome in Kiev.