Former presidential candidate Ramaswamy: Biden to be replaced closer to election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be replaced closer to the election, stated In an interview with Forbes Breaking News, politician Vivek Ramaswamy, who was running in the Republican presidential primaries, said:

In his opinion, a late change of candidate will be an advantage, because society will rejoice at the novelty and will not have time to study the personal history of the new politician.

Ramaswamy expressed confidence that the incumbent would have to be replaced as a candidate. “The party will not nominate Joe Biden. So, I think the campaign has not started in earnest yet,” he said.

Earlier, a group of influential American businessmen, sponsors of the Democratic Party, sent a letter to Biden and called on him to withdraw his candidacy from the upcoming elections. At the time of sending to the White House, the document had been signed by 168 people.

Biden himself, amid calls to abandon his repeated bid for the post, has promised to win the presidential election, which will take place in November.

