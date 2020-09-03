Imprisoned former US presidential candidate Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as tiger tamer Joe Exotic, has launched a line of lingerie with a print of his own face. Writes about this New York Post.

The collection includes men’s and women’s briefs in leopard print and a portrait of 57-year-old Joe Exotic. The products are made in the style of classic boxers and are made of 100% cotton. The lining is made from a mixture of bamboo, viscose and spandex. The cost of the goods is 24 dollars (1,776 rubles) for men and 21 dollars (1,554 rubles) for women.

Sales are reported to begin on September 7, the two-year anniversary of Exotic’s arrest.

Related materials Hellish kus Zoo owner, gay polygon and prisoner: why the “King of the Tigers” TV series discusses the whole world Below the belt Men wear skirts again. Why is there nothing strange about it

In April, US President Donald Trump announced that he would consider an amnesty for Joe Exotic, who was accused of hiring a hitman for the contract murder of animal rights activist Carol Baskin. During a press conference, a journalist asked Trump if the sentence could be reduced for Joe Exotic, who became the hero of the new Netflix documentary series The King of the Tigers: Murder, Chaos and Madness. The President asked the opinion of other journalists on the release of the criminal, after which he promised to think about it.

In August, celebrities and ordinary users of social networks began to massively wear men’s boxer shorts as shorts and launched a new flash mob. The underwear of the Australian brand Highrack for 58 dollars (4285 rubles), released in different colors, became especially in demand. Brand designer Tessa McGregor was inspired to create the described shorts when she wore her boyfriend’s boxers as home clothes.