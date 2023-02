Former US President Jimmy Carter | Photo: Gotfryd, Bernard | Photograph:

After a series of comings and goings to the hospital, the former president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, 98 years old, chose to spend the last days of his life at home receiving palliative care. Carter is the longest-serving American president in history.

Carter has had several short stays in recent months, but his family has not revealed the reason for his trips to the hospital. In 2010, Carter was hospitalized after becoming ill on a plane. He had a melanoma that had spread to his brain since 2015, but after treatment he claimed to have beaten the cancer. In 2019 he was hospitalized after suffering a fall and breaking a rib.

The announcement to waive new hospitalizations was made this Saturday by the Carter Center institute. He is with his wife Rosalynn Carter at their home in Georgia.

Carter governed the United States between 1977 and 1981, when the country was recovering from defeat in Vietnam and the Watergate scandal. The Democrat was responsible for the Camp David peace negotiations in 1978 that led to a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt. However, when running for re-election he was defeated by Ronald Reagan.

Upon leaving the presidency, he began to dedicate himself to philanthropic work, such as building housing for the poor and promoting human rights in authoritarian countries. In 2002, Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.