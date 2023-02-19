The former president of the United States Jimmy Carter he is dying. For some hours, in fact, on information sites around the world, the former democratic president has been given in serious health conditions and for this reason, together with his family, he decided to leave the clinic of which he was a guest to “spend the remaining time with his family”. Carter will move into his home in Georgia and undergo palliative care. Former President Carter has ben 98 years old and has long been suffering from a terminal illness. As told by the doctors of the charity that bears his name and who are taking care of him, the Nobel Peace Prize 2002 “He is receiving full support from family members and his medical staff.”

who is jimmy carter

Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United Statesholding the position from 1977 to 1981. The Democrat had defeated the Republican Gerald Fordbut in turn, just in 81, had been defeated by Ronald Reagan, four years later. His presidency was that of the first major oil crisis in history, during which Carter had to invent a way to favor the energy saving. In fact, President Carter was among the first to be involved in a research project for alternative and renewable sources. As reported in the chronicles, Carter was the president who installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. In 2002 he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts as promoter of historic meeting at Camp David between Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, a first attempt at dialogue between the two parties that have been in conflict for decades.