Former US President Jimmy Carter is dead. This was announced by his foundation, the Carter Center. He lived to be 100 years old.

The Democrat served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work to pacify international conflicts and for human rights.

In recent years, Carter has increasingly struggled with health problems and recently received palliative care.

