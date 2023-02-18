Saturday, February 18, 2023, 11:53 p.m.





Former US President Jimmy Carter has begun receiving palliative care after a series of brief hospital stays, his foundation, the Carter Center, announced this Saturday in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

The ex-president, thus, “has decided to stay the time he has left at home, surrounded by his family, where he will receive palliative care instead of undergoing medical intervention.” The decision, the center points out, has been made “with the full support of his family and his medical team.”

Carter, at 98, is the longest-lived former president after leaving the White House, which he held from 1977 to 1981 until his defeat by Republican Ronald Reagan.

His tenure was marked by important foreign policy successes, such as the Panama Canal treaties, the Camp David Peace Accords (peace treaty between Egypt and Israel), the SALT II treaty with the Soviet Union, and the establishment of relations diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

In domestic policy, his government created the Ministries of Energy and Education and strengthened legislation on environmental protection. In 2002, Carter was recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.

In their statement, the former president’s family requests privacy and appreciates the expressions of affection received.