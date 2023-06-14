“I’m going to court, it’s a witch hunt!!”. So Donald Trump posted on Truth Social as he is on his way to federal court in Miami to be formally indicted over the classified documents affair. Trump aide Steven Cheung also posted a video on Twitter in which the ex-president’s motorcade can be seen as it crosses the streets of Miami to “go to court to fight the witch hunts”.

President Trump on the way to fight the witch-hunt. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cDOEIRx904 — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 13, 2023

Donald Trump he has arrived at the courthouse in Miami where in an hour he will hear the 37 counts against him. CNN reports. As happened in Manhattan, the former president will be temporarily placed in custody and will have to complete all the paperwork before appearing in court.

It is the first time in US history that a former president has faced a federal felony indictment. The news had been in the air since the federal prosecutor’s office, supervised by special counsel Jack Smith, 54, a silent former prosecutor in The Hague specializing in war crimes, had notified the tycoon’s lawyers of the notice that their customer was the focus of the investigation. A due act that presupposed the imminent indictment. However, Trump himself broke the news with a series of posts published on his social platform, Truth.

What happens now

Officers are expected to take his fingerprints during today’s hearing. It is not expected that a mugshot of Trump will be taken, given his notoriety. Then Trump will file a statement and there will be a discussion of the terms of his pre-trial release.