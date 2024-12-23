His deputy chief of staff assures that he is in good spirits and grateful for the attention he is receiving

Former Democratic President of the United States Bill Clinton78 years old, has been hospitalized this Monday due to a fever, as reported by his deputy chief of staff.

‘NBC News’ has reported that This is not an emergency situation.. “President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Angel Ureña wrote in X.

“He is in good spirits and grateful for the attention he is receiving,” he stressed.