Former US President Barack Obama could buy an NBA team

The hobby of the former president of the United States is well known Barack Obama for basketball, and that taste would be leading him to analyze the purchase of a league team National Basketball Association (NBA).

According to the renowned sports journalist Bill Simmons on his podcast this week, the 44th. The president of the United States would be in one of the groups that has expressed interest in acquiring the team.

On the podcast Simmons chatted with charles barkley, who led the Suns to their second NBA Finals appearance in 1992 and 1993.

In that conversation, the journalist said: “I heard that Obama is involved in one of the groups, and that’s the only guy, that I feel like they would make him the real face and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the helm. .”.

To which Barkley responded: “If Obama calls me and says ‘would you co-own the team?’ I sure do. I have so much love and admiration for that guy.”

In any case, so far there has been no official confirmation about this eventual purchase of the basketball team.

