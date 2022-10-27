Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Former US President Barack Obama could buy an NBA team

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Barack Obama

Former President Obama during his statement at COP26.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Former President Obama during his statement at COP26.

Apparently, along with other investors, he would be analyzing buying the Phoenix Suns.

The hobby of the former president of the United States is well known Barack Obama for basketball, and that taste would be leading him to analyze the purchase of a league team National Basketball Association (NBA).

See also  Kolder in Eredivisie basketball: shot clock broken, fans and players can go home again

(Also read: Incredible: NBA star takes his mother to court).

According to the renowned sports journalist Bill Simmons on his podcast this week, the 44th. The president of the United States would be in one of the groups that has expressed interest in acquiring the team.

(You may be interested in: NBA: hard image, this was the first big brawl of the season, video).

On the podcast Simmons chatted with charles barkley, who led the Suns to their second NBA Finals appearance in 1992 and 1993.

In that conversation, the journalist said: “I heard that Obama is involved in one of the groups, and that’s the only guy, that I feel like they would make him the real face and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the helm. .”.

(It may interest you: NBA: Suns owner drastically sanctioned for misogynistic and racist comments).

To which Barkley responded: “If Obama calls me and says ‘would you co-own the team?’ I sure do. I have so much love and admiration for that guy.”

See also  Barcelona is interested in Santiago Simón, the new jewel of River Plate

In any case, so far there has been no official confirmation about this eventual purchase of the basketball team.

Read other notes:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#President #Barack #Obama #buy #NBA #team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Laws | The opposition accuses the government of delaying the nature restoration decree: "You can't lead Finland like this"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.