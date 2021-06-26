By Pavithra George

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Retired US Navy Lt. Alex Dietrich found herself in the media spotlight ahead of a long-awaited government report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), a subject she says she has little interest in , despite having met one in service.

“I don’t consider myself a whistleblower…I don’t identify myself as a UFO stakeholder,” the former fighter pilot told Reuters in an interview via the Zoom app days before a scheduled report presentation, which is expected to cite her own experience and dozens of others. , to Congress.

+ Scientists identify planets from which ‘extraterrestrials’ can observe Earth

During a routine training mission with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of Southern California in November 2004, another warship requested that Dietrich and his then commanding officer, pilot David Fravor, investigate radar contacts moving from inexplicable mode.

She said that they first noticed an unusual “shaking” of the ocean surface, and then they saw what they both described as a smooth, oblong white object that resembled a Tic Tac tablet flying over water at high speed.

Images of what Dietrich and Fravor witnessed that day will likely be included in the report, as well as two other previously classified videos taken by Navy fighter pilots in 2015 at similar encounters.

The Navy had already confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

“People can be worried about their careers or their church or something. They don’t want to be the UFO weirdo, so I think I’m trying to normalize that by talking about it,” Dietrich said.

