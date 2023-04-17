WSJ: Ex-US Navy officer Beals hosted Donbass Devushka channel involved in intelligence leak

Former US Navy officer Sarah Bils was one of the administrators of the Donbass Devushka Telegram channel, which was involved in the leak of secret Pentagon documents and US intelligence data. About it informs American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It is noted that four documents were published in this channel. In an interview with the WSJ, Beals, 37, admitted that she also participated in fundraising through the channel and hosted podcasts. At the same time, the publication clarifies, there is no evidence that she used her access to classified data during her service to steal them.

The ex-US Navy officer stressed that she is only one of 15 people “around the world” who run the channel. She declined to give the names of other administrators.

Earlier, FBI agents arrested US Air Force National Guard Jack Teixeira, suspected of organizing the leak of secret Pentagon documents.

The leak of secret Pentagon documents on the conflict in Ukraine became known on April 7. According to the NYT, the materials dated early March contain a description of the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Ukrainian army. Later, the media reported that about a hundred more secret US documents were on the network.