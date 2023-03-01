Former US spy Ritter: Zelensky will be finished if the APU strikes Transnistria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be finished if the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) decide to strike at Transnistria. Such consequences of a possible step by Kyiv were voiced by retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview. YouTube-Rebirth of Communism channel.

“I predict that 48 hours after his order to attack the republic, he [Зеленский] will die, ”said the ex-intelligence officer. In addition, he noted that the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine would also be destroyed.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Kyiv was preparing a provocation using radioactive substances on the border with Transnistria. It is alleged that containers containing the radioactive substance “californium-252” were recently delivered to the ports of Odessa.

In turn, Pridnestrovian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said that the unrecognized republic took seriously the threat of a possible provocation from Kyiv using radioactive substances. According to him, there is no smoke without fire.

Meanwhile, this information was denied in Kyiv.