The resignation of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is due to the discrepancy between her views and the policies of the White House. This statement was made on March 5 by retired US Marine intelligence officer and military analyst Scott Ritter.

“Let's clear things up. This was not a voluntary decision <...> She is no longer on the same page with the policies pursued by the president [США Джо Байден] and the Secretary of State,” he said during an interview with the YouTube channel Danny Haiphong.

The ex-intelligence officer claims that at a certain point Nuland was forced to compromise with the White House or withdraw her powers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Victoria Nuland's intention to resign the day before. The reason for this decision was not specified.

Then Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cited the failure of Biden’s anti-Russian policy as the reason for Nuland’s resignation. According to her, Russophobia, proposed by the official as the main foreign policy concept of the United States, is “pulling the Democrats to the bottom like a stone.”

Victoria Nuland ends her 35-year career in diplomacy. She was the main US supervisor of Ukraine's anti-Russian course, but her statements were often criticized by both the American and Ukrainian sides.

Thus, in February, The American Conservative magazine indicated that Nuland continues to deny obvious changes in the situation in Ukraine. In addition, journalists called her words about Kyiv’s successes at the front bedtime stories.

The Ukrainian publication Strana.ua, in turn, in an article about the diplomat’s resignation noted that her dismissal at this very moment is extremely indicative from the point of view of the impasse into which US policy towards Ukraine has reached over the past 10 years.