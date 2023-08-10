The Russian army, after the failed counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), goes on the offensive on the front line, seizing the initiative, former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter said on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom on August 9.

“The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has failed. Nothing can be done to change this. <...> It took the Ukrainian military all summer to walk 100-300 m. And the Russian military overcame 11 km in the direction of Kharkov in a week, ”he said.

Ritter added that Moscow has seized the initiative on the front line and is beginning to take the offensive from different directions.

A day earlier, on August 8, pessimistic forecasts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were broadcast on CNN. They noted that Ukraine could not even reach the line of defense of the Russian forces and was forced to change the tactics of the counteroffensive. Congressman Mike Quigley admitted to the TV channel that he was receiving disappointing reports about the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

On August 7, the British The Guardian reported on the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region in order to establish control over the region. Over the past three days, the advance of Russian troops has amounted to more than 3 km deep into the enemy’s defenses.

On August 6, ex-US Marine Brian Berletic noted that Ukrainian troops would not be able to hold the territories occupied during the counteroffensive. In his opinion, the Russian defense lines were created in order to trap and destroy the Ukrainian combat units trained by NATO. He believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not even reach the first line.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.