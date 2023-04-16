Ex-spy Ritter: US and Russia will enter the nuclear race without replacing START with a new agreement

The United States and Russia will enter the nuclear race without replacing the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with a new agreement, said former UN inspector for monitoring the elimination of nuclear weapons in Iraq, ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter. Writes about it RIA News.

He predicted a nuclear catastrophe without replacing START in 2026. “Today we find ourselves in a situation where arms control is almost dead,” Ritter said. In his opinion, if START cannot be replaced by a new treaty, a dangerous situation will emerge. “Both countries will enter into a very dangerous nuclear arms race without a control mechanism,” he explained.

The ex-intelligence officer added: Today, many expect from the authorities that they will start a dialogue with Russia. Ritter believes that the position of Washington’s bureaucratic structures is hindering such negotiations with Moscow.

“We are on the edge of a nuclear abyss that we ourselves have created. Nuclear weapons are deployed and backed by preemptive strike doctrines,” he added.

At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Minsk and Moscow had agreed to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.