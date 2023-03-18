Former US intelligence officer Shaffer said that after the defeat in Artemovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will retreat to the Dnieper

After the defeat in Artemovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can retreat all the way to the Dnieper. Such an opinion in an interview with journalist Stephen Gardner expressed Former US Army Intelligence Officer Tony Shaffer.

He pointed out that Kyiv manages its troops and resources so poorly that Ukrainian units will not be able to regroup and continue the defense. “Zelensky continues to pointlessly throw soldiers into the Bakhmut cauldron,” the expert noted, noting that the units formed for the second and third lines of defense have already been ground in the Artemovsk region.

Shaffer suggested. that after Artemovsk comes under the control of Russian troops, a large-scale retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin, “since nothing else can stop the Russians.”

Earlier, Schaffer said that without direct NATO intervention, the Armed Forces of Ukraine would soon lose in the conflict with Russia. “Ukrainians will not be able to win in a battle [за Артемовск], nor in a protracted war without additional ground forces from the outside – American or NATO, ”the officer said. He noted that his forecast is based on real facts, and not on the agenda promoted by the Pentagon and Kiev.

On March 17, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, said that Russian forces control up to 70 percent of the territory of Artemivsk. Prior to this, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, spoke about the systematic progress of the Russian military towards complete control over the city.