Ex-US spy Ritter: Moscow acts objectively, while Kyiv is in a hurry and loses

Russia acts objectively, while Ukraine rushes and loses, declared ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the social network Twitter.

According to him, from the very beginning of the special military operation (SVO) until April 1, 2022, Moscow tried to force Kyiv to come to a settlement of the conflict through negotiations. “Since then, Russia has been guided by objectivity, today it controls the battlefield. Ukraine is in a hurry and loses, ”the expert pointed out the difference in behavior.

In his opinion, Ukraine has no chance to defeat Russia. Ritter called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “an incompetent comedian turned politician.”

Earlier, Ritter suggested that the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved in the summer of 2023. In his opinion, delaying the situation is unprofitable for Russia.