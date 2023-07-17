Foreign partners meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov with respect and cordiality. This was announced on Sunday, July 16, by former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the YouTube channel US Tour of Duty.

“You won’t see Lavrov at the plane in the capital being greeted by someone of low rank, as if the country doesn’t have time for him. But this is exactly what happened to [американским госсекретарем Энтони] Blinken in China,” Ritter said.

As Ritter notes, each series of Lavrov’s international visits is like a rock star’s tour. According to him, such a difference in the attitude of foreign countries towards Russia and the United States is due to the fact that Moscow treats all its partners with respect.

Earlier, on July 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on a visit to the Thai city of Phuket. The Izvestia correspondent shared footage of Lavrov’s meeting at the plane.

Earlier, on July 13, Izvestia correspondent Nikolai Ivanov told how journalists rushed to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry at the ASEAN summit in Indonesia to take a joint photo. Indonesian journalist Aliya shared that she took a selfie with the Russian minister, as he is very popular in the country.