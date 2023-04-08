The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost more than 330 thousand people dead and missing. This was stated on April 7 by former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, commenting on the data voiced by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny.

“Zaluzhny, in a conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Pentagon, Mark Milley, said that 250,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. About 83,000 are missing, of which about 60,000 are most likely dead. This gives an approximate number of 315 thousand dead, ”said the intelligence officer in an interview with the US Tour of Duty YouTube channel.

According to him, the given figures correspond to the information that he himself receives.

At the same time, as Ritter pointed out, Kyiv is trying to underestimate its losses, and they are much more than the official figures.

“It’s quite difficult to calculate exactly,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to suffer heavy losses in the special military operation zone. In the Donetsk direction alone, the enemy lost up to 370 soldiers and mercenaries per day. Up to 80 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed in Krasno-Limansky, up to 60 in the Kherson direction, and almost the same number in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

Prior to this, in mid-March, Rieter predicted that losses in the ranks of Ukrainian troops would soon number in the thousands. He stated that every Ukrainian who is now on the battlefield will die, be wounded or captured in the coming months. The American military also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not be able to break through the defenses of the Russian troops, since Ukrainian militants would run out of ammunition this summer and the defeat of the Kyiv regime would be obvious.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

