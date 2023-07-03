Russia acts objectively during the conflict with Ukraine, while Ukraine itself only makes mistakes. This was stated on July 3 by former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter on his Twitter.

In his opinion, Russia in February 2022 decided to launch a special military operation to protect Donbass “looking at the clock”, and from the very beginning tried to force Ukraine to start resolving the situation through negotiations.

“It stopped on April 1, 2022. Since then, Russia has been guided by objectivity. Today she controls the battlefield. And Ukraine is in a hurry and loses, ”the former intelligence officer quotes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on June 29, former CIA agent Phil Giraldi noted that the United States is trying to convince the world of Russia’s weakness, but only demonstrates its own vulnerability. He pointed out that Washington is declaring Moscow’s weakness so that, against the background of these words, American positions would seem more stable to other states.

On June 26, the Politico newspaper noted that the Ukrainian counter-offensive was not deliberately delayed, its progress was hindered by Russian aircraft, minefields and bad weather conditions. At the same time, US officials recommend that Kyiv make a “spurt” through Russian defensive positions now.

Prior to this, in April, ex-spies Ritter said that if the American authorities officially decide to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine, this will lead to a dangerous escalation. Ritter noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is deliberately prolonging the crisis in Europe in the hope that NATO member countries will become involved in the conflict against Moscow.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.