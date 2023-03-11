Former US intelligence officer Ritter predicted the defeat of Ukraine in the summer of 2023

Ukraine may suffer a final defeat in the summer of 2023. Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter called such terms on the YouTube channel. Judge Napolitano.

“The West cannot do anything about the lack of ammunition, no matter how hard they try. Ukraine will run out of ammunition this summer, and when that happens, it will all be over,” the former intelligence officer said.

He also noted that the Russian military, unlike the Ukrainian ones, use modern weapons in the NVO zone.

Earlier in March, Ritter said that the conflict in Ukraine had entered the final stage, during which the Russian military would begin to “take apart” the logistical formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In February, the ex-intelligence officer suggested that Kyiv would capitulate by October 2023.