Former US spy Ritter: NATO has only a military way to resolve the conflict with Russia

Ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that NATO had only a military way to resolve the conflict with Russia, as Moscow successfully overcame the economic pressure of the West. The expert spoke about this on the air of the YouTube channel The Geopolitics In Conflict Show.

“Today the Russian economy is stronger than ever before in history, it is flourishing. They dealt with all the sanctions, ”the former intelligence officer emphasized.

However, the alliance is not ready for such a radical development of events, said Ritter.

Earlier, the American ex-intelligence officer said that the conflict with Russia could end for Ukraine only with the destruction of the government of President Vladimir Zelensky and his death. According to the expert, the fate of the politician is a foregone conclusion, because after his collapse, Moscow will not allow the regime established in Kyiv to exist.