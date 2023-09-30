Ukraine’s strategic defeat is inevitable. This statement was made on September 29 by former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter.

“Strategic defeat of Ukrainian troops? Eradicating the Bandera structure that rules Ukraine? Destruction of the Ukrainian nation? Yes, it’s inevitable, but it shouldn’t happen this way. You did this to yourself,” he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

With this comment, Ritter responded to a previously published comment by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“We know that. You know that. They know it. This is inevitable,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote, without specifying what exactly they were talking about.

Earlier that day, the chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, said that the Ukrainian counter-offensive gave rise to a phenomenon where Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who were thrown into the offensive voluntarily surrender. According to him, on average, from two to five Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender in one day.

Before this, on September 27, it was reported that about 10 thousand militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already surrendered, using radio wave 149.200 Volga.

On September 26, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had stalled, as the country was suffering heavy losses and destroying its infrastructure.

On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also emphasized the lack of significant results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.