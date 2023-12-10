Former American President Donald Trump | Photo: EFE

The former president of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, stated that he will support former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections, during an interview with the “CBS” channel, broadcast this Sunday (10). “I will support President Trump,” said the Republican.

However, McCarthy called on Trump to “stop” his rhetoric about possible retaliation against his opponents if he returns to the White House. The Republican said he is not ruling out a position in a possible Trump cabinet.

“If I'm the best person for the job, yes. I worked with President Trump on many policies. We worked together to win the majority (in Congress), but we also have a relationship where we are very honest with each other,” he highlighted. McCarthy.

Last Wednesday (06), McCarthy announced that he will leave his seat in the House before the end of the year “to serve the United States in new ways”. He said he was leaving the House of Representatives but “not the fight” to “serve the United States in another way.”