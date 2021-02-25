John geddert, coach of the United States women’s gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympics, committed suicide Thursday after being accused of sexual assault against multiple youths, according to the Michigan State Attorney’s Office (Northeast).

“My office has been notified that John Geddert’s body was found this afternoon after taking his own life,” State Attorney Dana Nessel said in a message on her Twitter account. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for all the people involved,” added the prosecutor without giving further details of the event.

On Thursday morning, the prosecutor had announced that Geddert, 63, was going to face 24 counts of abuse physical, verbal and sexual to a score of victims committed between 2008 and 2018 in his gymnastics club Twistars, located near Lansing (Michigan).

In that club he worked as a doctor Larry Nassar, former doctor of the national gymnastics team, who was the protagonist of one of the biggest scandals in American sport when it was known that he sexually abused more than 200 athletes over two decades, crimes for which he was sentenced in 2018 to between 40 and 125 years in prison.

Geddert was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon and the prosecution charged the former coach with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, both related to an unidentified athlete between 13 and 16 years old, with penalties that could go up to the chain life.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office alleges that the treatment that Geddert gave to the young gymnasts could constitute human trafficking “As it appears to have subjected its athletes to forced labor or service under extreme conditions that contributed to injury and damage.”

“Geddert neglected at that time those injuries that were reported to him by the victims and used coercion, intimidation, threats and physical force to get them to act at the level he expected,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Connection with Nassar



Geddert was investigated because of his close personal and professional relationships with Nassar, who used to commit the abuses under the pretext of his medical treatments. Among Nassar’s victims were several high-level gymnasts, including four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles. Many of those girls accused Geddert, who was also gymnast Jordyn Wieber’s personal trainer, of forcing them to undergo Nassar’s treatments.

Following the investigation against Nassar, the American Gymnastics Federation (USA Gymnastics) suspended Geddert in 2018, who immediately announced his retirement and denied having knowledge of the doctor’s crimes.

However, during the hearings of the Nassar trial, in which some 200 women, adolescents and relatives of victims presented their shocking stories personal, Twistars gymnasts reported having endured physical and verbal abuse by Geddert.

Amy Preston, mother of an unidentified Nassar victim who was trained in Twistars, said in court that her daughter was the victim of emotional abuse by Geddert and that this situation was exploited by Nassar to gain trust with the young gymnast. “John Geddert was as brutal as claimed, and Larry was so kind, a combination that turned out to be very toxic and deadly,” Preston described.

False statements



Geddert was also accused of making false or misleading statements to the authorities investigating Nassar, denying his knowledge of the crimes. The Prosecutor’s Office stressed that this was the only charge against Geddert specifically linked to Nassar and that, moreover, “the crimes attributed to Mr. Geddert are his own.”

Following Nassar’s sentencing, the American Gymnastics Federation offered a plan to compensation for a total amount of 215 million dollars, which was criticized by some of the victims, including Simone Biles and also the Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, who demanded an independent investigation to determine if there were others responsible for allowing the abuses.

These cases weren’t the only scandals surrounding the successful American gymnastics team. In April 2020, the former coach Maggie haney She was suspended for eight years for verbal abuse and mistreatment of athletes, who were forced to train even if they suffered injuries.