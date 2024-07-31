CARACAS — A former U.S. Green Beret who organized a failed 2020 cross-border raid to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been arrested in New York.

An unsealed federal indictment from Tampa, Florida, accuses Jordan Goudreau and a Venezuelan associate, Yacsy Alvarez, of violating U.S. gun control laws when they allegedly assembled and shipped to Colombia AR-type weapons, ammunition and other defense equipment that required a U.S. export license.

Goudreau, 48, was also charged with racketeering, smuggling goods from the United States and “unlawful possession of a machine gun,” among other charges. He was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons records.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. Gustavo J. Garcia-Montes, Goudreau’s attorney, said his client is innocent but declined to comment further. An attorney for Alvarez could not immediately be reached for comment.