Former American football star Hope Solo has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for driving under the influence. The 40-year-old Solo, who played more than two hundred international matches for ‘Team USA’, was found unconscious behind the wheel of her car in a parking lot this spring. Her two small children were sleeping in the back of the car.
#goalkeeper #Hope #Solo #jailed #drinkdriving
