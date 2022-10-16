Frederick Benjamin Hodges was born in Quincy, Florida in 1958. He attended West Point Military Academy, where he received his officer’s commission in 1980. Since his first assignment as a lieutenant in Garlstedt near Bremen, he has been stationed in America, Korea and Europe and has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2014, as a three-star general, he became Commander-in-Chief of the US Army Europe at Headquarters in Wiesbaden. As the first general at the post, he appeared on German talk shows and gave interviews warning of the threat to Europe from Russia’s aggressive policies. Hodges has lived in Frankfurt since retiring from the military in 2017. He was initially a member of the Washington think tank Center for European Policy Analysis, and since this summer he has been working for the American human rights organization Human Rights First.

Mr. Hodges, who blew up the Crimean bridge across the Kerch Strait? And above all how?

I can not say that. But it’s interesting how the Ukrainian government is dealing with it and not blaming itself or boasting about the attack. This is clever and keeps the Russians in the dark about their opponent’s options.

It was the same with the explosions at Russian military bases in Crimea in the summer.

Exactly. The Ukrainians have been attacking targets in the Russian hinterland, ammunition depots, airfields and railway lines for a good three months. It is very difficult for the Russians to protect these targets against attack.

So you’re assuming the Ukrainians were behind the blow to the bridge?

Yes, and it’s quite an impressive operation. You know, it’s no small matter to destroy or at least severely damage such a construction. It takes a lot of explosives and a very, very good plan. Especially with the timing: The explosion happened exactly at the time when a train with fuel wagons drove over the bridge – that was certainly no coincidence. Whether a rocket or drone, some underwater vehicle or truck was used for this, we do not know so far.



Seeing the momentum on the side of Ukraine: former three-star general Ben Hodges.

:



Image: Frank Röth



Do you think this attack also impressed the Russians?

I guess so. The attack shows them that their opponent is capable of something like this – and could do something similar again. There have been numerous acts of sabotage and attacks in the Russian rear in recent months, but this attack has a special quality, both military and symbolic.







Why didn’t the Ukrainians attack this neuralgic point earlier?

Who knows how long they’ve been planning this – probably for months.

What’s next, what do you think the Ukrainian battle plan looks like?

For Ukraine, all roads lead to Crimea. If Russian supplies across the Kerch Bridge were cut off and the Ukrainian army could also break through the land bridge at Mariupol, that is, the conquered territory along the coast, that would be a big step. Between 10,000 and 20,000 Russian fighters are deployed in the area around Cherson, who would then be surrounded and cut off from their supplies.

So you think the Ukrainians want to go all the way to the Sea of ​​Azov and break through the Russian lines?