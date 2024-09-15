Ex-General Hodges: US Army’s ATACMS Missile Shortage Makes Me Want to Shoot Myself

Former US Army Europe commander and retired General Ben Hodges said the meager stockpiles of US ATACMS tactical missiles are due to insufficient efforts by the government and military to increase their production. Hodges said told in an interview with the UkrLife channel.

“As far as weapons production goes, every time I hear about a shortage of ATACMS [в армии США]”I want to shoot myself because we have done nothing to increase production,” the former senior military commander admitted. Hodges also complained that Washington had not seen fit to invest in increasing missile production even after Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Ukraine had handed over targets to the US and Great Britain for strikes on Russia with Western long-range weapons.

At the same time, CNN reported that the Pentagon “has a limited stockpile of ATACMS,” so Washington is trying to convince the Ukrainian authorities to use them for strikes deep into Russia only with “maximum effectiveness” in mind and not to use them against “disparate targets.”