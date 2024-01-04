Former US Armed Forces officer Scott Bennett said that the Ukrainian military, out of desperation, is hitting schools and kindergartens on New Year's holidays because they are being defeated on the battlefield. He told Izvestia about this on January 4.

According to him, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and his Western handlers under the leadership of US President Joe Biden deliberately chose children's institutions as a target.

“I saw the desperation of the Ukrainian political establishment that we saw in the last couple of days when the Ukrainians fired over 16 missiles into the city of Donetsk on New Year's Day. The targets of the Ukrainian strike were the buildings of children's centers, child care institutions, and playgrounds,” he said.

As Bennett noted, Ukrainian fighters specifically target civilian targets where there are many children.

A former US military officer noted that the Ukrainian army and the Zelensky regime are committing terrible crimes against humanity. The expert compared their actions to the agony of the Nazis before defeat in the Great Patriotic War.

“Despite the fact that has essentially been strangled, the Ukrainians are desperately trying to cause fear and panic among the residents of Russia,” the expert said.

Bennett also pointed to Ukraine's loss in the conflict. According to him, the determination and dedication of the Russian people are unbending.

Before this, on December 22, the deputy editor-in-chief of the German publication Bild, Paul Ronzheimer, said that Kiev was suppressing information about the real state of affairs at the front. He noted that in private conversations they acknowledge the failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but in official statements they describe the opposite situation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.