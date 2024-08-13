Sullivan: Trump has no intention of losing the conflict in Ukraine

US presidential candidate Donald Trump does not intend to lose the conflict in Ukraine if he is elected. The politician’s intentions were revealed by former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan in an interview with the TV channel CNN.

“He doesn’t like to lose. And if he’s seen as the guy who lost Ukraine, that’s not going to be good for him,” Sullivan said.

Earlier, Sullivan said that Ukraine would remain a priority for Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential election. He added that if Donald Trump wins the election, Washington would seek to end the conflict in Ukraine without territorial concessions from Kyiv.