Former American diplomat Víctor Manuel Rocha speaking during a press conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 2013 | Photo: EFE/Orlando Barria/ARQUIVO

Víctor Manuel Rocha, a former United States ambassador to Argentina and Bolivia, was arrested in Miami, in the American state of Florida, last Friday (1st) accused of working secretly as a spy in the service of Cuban intelligence for four decades , revealed the US Department of Justice this Monday (4).

According to the Department of Justice, Rocha, 73 years old and of Colombian origin, began collaborating with the Havana regime in 1981, when he joined the US State Department, and has continued his espionage activities to the present day, occupying several positions that gave him access to restricted US government information. He used a fake Dominican Republic passport to travel to Cuba and meet with his contacts.

Rocha’s service to the Cubans was discovered by an FBI counterintelligence operation carried out in November 2022. In the operation, an FBI agent posed as a representative of the Cuban General Directorate of Intelligence (DGI) and sent messages of Whatsapp for the former ambassador.

Rocha met with the undercover FBI agent on several occasions, in which he revealed details of his service to the Cuban regime and even expressed his loyalty to the Cuban Revolution on several occasions. All conversations were recorded in audio and video.

The former ambassador was accused on Monday of acting as an illegal foreign agent, using a fraudulently obtained passport, making false and misleading statements to obtain travel documents, and lying to agents of the Diplomatic Security Service. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.