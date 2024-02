Mujica and Lula: former Uruguayan president declares authoritarianism in Venezuela, while Lula takes a complacent stance towards Maduro. | Photo: EFE/Andre Borges

Former Uruguayan president José Mujica stated that Venezuela has an authoritarian government and that it is “going in the opposite direction”. The declaration comes at a time of worsening political instability, with the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship suspending UN activities in the country.

“Venezuela's misfortune is that it has a lot of oil and feels surrounded. And it has an authoritarian government that goes in the opposite direction. But I learned this: in a place under siege, any dissident is a traitor,” said Mujica, who governed Uruguay from 2010 to 2015.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, Venezuelans complain about President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's stance on the Maduro regime. Immigrants living in the country do not take kindly to the fact that Lula tried to help the Venezuelan autocrat on several occasions over the last year and remained silent about the abuses committed by Maduro to remain in power.

Asked about the existence of a dictatorship in Venezuela, the former Uruguayan president responded with another question: “What is the origin of the concept of dictatorship? It was a decision of the Roman Empire when the potatoes were burning. They concentrated power and gave it to a only man to govern. There was no dissent or anything. Closed order, because in times of danger you cannot discuss, there has to be someone who rules. That's when the figure of the dictator was invented. In Venezuela there is an authoritarian government. Call -no dictator, call him whatever you want”, he analyzed.

Mujica also said that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez “went too far” when she said that the current Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou, “looks like a lackey.” “That's not how you talk about the presidents of America. That's not how you talk. Even for convenience and for diplomatic reasons,” he said.

Last week, Rodríguez asked Lacalle Pou to avoid “meddling” in Venezuela's affairs and instead address his own country's problems.

The Venezuelan politician used her account on the social network . (With EFE Agency)