The former president of Uruguay José Mujica (2010-2015) was admitted this Tuesday to the Casmu sanatorium in Montevideo, as part of his treatment against the malignant tumor which was detected in his esophagus.

This was reported by the local press, which stressed that The former president is expected to be discharged in 24 to 48 hours.

On Monday, his doctor, Raquel Pannone, told the Efe Agency that Mujica had made “very good” progress after being treated for a tumor, despite the fact that rehabilitation “is costing him a lot.”

Jose Mujica. Photo:AFP

“Rehabilitation is costing him a lot. He had radiotherapy and that caused him some symptoms that he is not overcoming. It is not because of his underlying disease, it is not because he has any other complications. On the contrary, the evolution with respect to the esophageal tumor was very good,” the doctor stressed.

Nevertheless, He added that the treatment is not harmless and that Mujica has other previous pathologies that condition it. “We are monitoring him and doing everything possible to help him recover,” Pannone concluded.

On April 29, Mujica announced at a press conference that he suffered from a tumor in his esophagus.

“I need to inform you that last Friday I went to the Casmu (hospital center) to have a check-up in which it was discovered that I have a tumor in the esophagus, which is obviously something very serious and which is doubly complex in my case, because I have suffered from an immunological disease for more than 20 years,” he said.

On May 2, Pannone gave a press conference in which he announced that the tumor was malignant and would be treated with radiotherapy.

“Due to the characteristics seen in the image, we strongly suspected that it was a malignant tumor. Evidence was shown by the pathological anatomy. Pepe has esophageal cancer,” he stressed.

The former Uruguayan president is one of the most emblematic political figures in Latin America. Photo:EFe

He then said that a CT scan and ultrasound that he had performed on the former president showed that he had no lesions in any other organs.

On the other hand, after thanking the offers from Uruguay and other countries around the world, he said that together with Mujica and his wife, former vice president Lucía Topolansky, they decided that the treatment would be carried out in their country.

Last week, in a statement to the American newspaper The New York Times, The former president said that the radiotherapy was considered successful, but he feels “broken” and “wasting” his life.

“I had X-ray treatment,” said “Pepe” Mujica, 89, when asked about his health. “According to the doctors, everything went well, but I’m devastated.”

“Life is beautiful. With all its twists and turns, I love life. And I am missing it because I am at the point of leaving,” he added.