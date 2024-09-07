The former president of Uruguay José Mujica underwent surgery this Saturday at the Montevideo hospital where he has been hospitalized since Thursday, where they performed a gastrostomy on him.

This was stated in a press conference by his personal doctor, Raquel Pannone, who stressed that The procedure was carried out in the morning, its result was “excellent” and the former president is recovering accompanied by his wife.Lucia Topolansky.

Diagnosed with esophageal cancer in early May, Mujica was taken to the Casmu sanatorium in Montevideo on Thursday for the fourth time in less than two weeks due to digestive problems caused by the radiotherapy he received until mid-June.

“The situation, as I told you 48 hours ago, was to try to achieve oral feeding in the best conditions, with the appropriate preparation. We tried to do it and the result was not entirely satisfactory,” said the doctor, who added that this led them to take the decision to go up a new step and perform a gastrostomy for feeding.

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica speaks with his wife, Lucía Topolansky. Photo:AFP

This intervention, which involves placing a cannula with direct access to the stomach, was carried out under general anesthesia, “without any cardiac complications.” or otherwise, he said.

“This gastrostomy allows us safe access to food and hydration, with good flow, and allows the esophagus to repair itself naturally while this is going on. That is what we are aiming for: to keep it better nourished, well hydrated, and to give the esophagus time to complete the natural stages of recovery,” Pannone said.

He added that it is not known how long this process will take and that this will depend on its nature and evolution. He added that when the trial is over, Mujica will return to a normal diet.

In the meantime, the doctor explained, the former president will be fed with certain preparations or with foods with an appropriate consistency.

“We will continue to test his oral tolerance gradually and as soon as this is fine, he will be able to eat normally again,” Pannone reiterated, adding that Mujica will remain hospitalized for a few more days.

On Thursday, when Mujica entered the hospital, Pannone indicated that the former president has fibrosis in the esophagus as a result of the radiotherapy treatment he received in that area, which causes difficulties in feeding.

Jose Mujica. Photo:AFP

“‘Pepe’ is back in the hospital. The reason for his transfer to the hospital this time is that he was receiving very little oral fluids at home and was not receiving enough food. That was the reason for his transfer,” said the doctor.

He added that he was given tests and started to be rehydrated intravenously.

Mujica is a leading figure of the Latin American left and one of the most popular political figures in Uruguay, famous for his informal style and austere lifestyle.

In the 1960s and 1970s he took up arms against democratic governments and was later imprisoned for 13 years, most of it during the last civil-military dictatorship (1973-1985) and in inhumane conditions.

Mujica, who was diagnosed with cancer in May, said he was “broken” and “wasting his life,” according to statements made to the American newspaper The New York Times.