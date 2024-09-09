Former Uruguayan President José Mujica continues to recover in the hospital where he underwent surgery and has shown good tolerance to the food he received after the gastrostomy on Saturday.

This is indicated by a medical report issued by his political sector, in which It is noted that the patient’s progress is “as expected” and that he will remain hospitalized until the situation allows him to be transferred home.

Mujica underwent surgery on Saturday, when he underwent a gastrostomy for feeding.

That day, his personal doctor, Raquel Pannone, said in a press conference that she had tried to get him to The former president was fed orally and the result was not entirely satisfactory, so they decided to go up a notch and perform the operation.

“This gastrostomy allows us safe access to food and hydration, with good flow, and allows the esophagus to repair itself naturally while this is going on. That is what we are aiming for: to keep it better nourished, well hydrated, and to give the esophagus time to complete the natural stages of recovery,” Pannone said.

He also explained that who governed Uruguay in the period 2010-2015 would be fed with certain preparations or with foods with an adequate consistency.

Mujica had been admitted to a hospital in Montevideo on Thursday, where he began to be rehydrated after receiving little fluids.

Pannone said that the former president’s eating difficulties are due to fibrosis in the esophagus, which is a consequence of the radiotherapy treatment he received in that area for a malignant tumor.

Mujica was hospitalized in late August for a deterioration of kidney function due to the cancer treatment he received, but “he is fragile,” his personal doctor reported at the time.

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica speaks with his wife, Lucía Topolansky. Photo:AFP Share

In recent days, from the farm on the outskirts of Montevideo where the couple lives, Mujica spoke about his health in an interview published Friday by the American newspaper The New York Times.

“I had an X-ray treatment. According to the doctors, it went well, but I am devastated,” he said. He added: “Life is beautiful. With all its twists and turns, I love life. And I am missing it because I am at the point of leaving.”

October elections

This Saturday, the Popular Participation Movement, Mujica’s political sector, launched its campaign for the national elections in October, when the former president will not be at the head of the list for the Senate.

This place will be occupied by the current senator Alejandro Sánchez, who that day spoke at an event in which he remembered Mujica and assured that List 609 is “the daughter of old social fighters.”

“You know very well, dear ‘Pepe’, that in the hearts of your people, in the hearts of the most humble, your militancy, your presence and, above all, your coherence, always and forever nests. The coherence of those old fighters who today raise our flags again to say, as you once and always told us, one falls to learn to get up, and we always learned with you,” he said.

Mujica took up arms with the Tupamaros group against democratic governments in the 1960s and 1970s and spent 13 years in prison, most of it during the last civil-military dictatorship (1973-1985) in Uruguay and in inhumane conditions.