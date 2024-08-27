Former Uruguayan President José Mujica returned home on Tuesday after spending about 24 hours hospitalized for a deterioration of kidney function due to the cancer treatment he received, but “he is fragile,” reported his personal doctor.

Dr. Raquel Pannone said the 89-year-old former president had to be admitted to a hospital on Monday afternoon after difficulties in providing him with IV fluids at home, which he had been receiving since Friday.

“Pepe” Mujica, a former leftist guerrilla who ruled Uruguay from 2010 to 2015, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in early May. and underwent radiotherapy sessions until June 16.

“The consequences of radiotherapy have made it more difficult for him to eat and he has been drinking less fluids. This has worsened his kidney function,” Pannone explained at a press conference.

“It’s fragile,” he said, although He expressed optimism about the former president’s recovery despite his advanced age and the kidney failure and vasculitis that he also suffers from.

“We have strong convictions that the cancer has been cured,” Pannone said, noting that several CT scans and a fibrogastroscopy showed no evidence of the tumor.

According to the doctor, this suggests “that the evolution was good.”

Pannone said that Mujica lost weight and muscle mass, but is “in no way” suffering from malnutrition.

“He has underlying pathologies and this makes him weaker, more debilitated. But if we manage to get him to drink water, to recover, that will improve,” he said, adding that the cancer “was treated and is not the current problem.”

What is known about his health?

Pannone also said that Mujica “is not in his best mood” in terms of spirit, but remains “very lucid as always.”

He stressed that “he is not under home confinement” and did not even rule out attending a political event tonight.

“He has an activity planned for today. Well, we’ll see if he can participate,” he said.

Asked about how Mujica’s wife, Lucía Topolansky, a 79-year-old former guerrilla companion who became vice president of Uruguay for the Frente Amplio coalition (2017-2020), is coping with the situation, Pannone said that she is “in good health” although the situation is “very exhausting.”

“It also requires a greater effort from her and that has also distanced her a bit from political activity, but she is very active as always,” he said.

From the farm on the outskirts of Montevideo where the couple lives, Mujica spoke about his health in an interview published Friday by the American newspaper The New York Times.

I had an X-ray treatment. According to the doctors, it went well, but I am devastated.

“I had radiological treatment. According to the doctors, everything went well, but I am devastated,” he said.

And he added: “Life is beautiful. With all its twists and turns, I love life. And I am losing it because I am at the point of leaving.”

Mujica took up arms with the Tupamaros group against democratic governments in the 1960s and 1970s and was imprisoned for 13 years.most of them during the last civil-military dictatorship (1973-1985) in Uruguay and in inhumane conditions.

On June 30, he celebrated the victory of his successor, Yamandú Orsi, as presidential candidate of the Frente Amplio (FA) – the main opposition force – for the October elections.

Last Sunday he sent a recorded message, which was posted on social media, urging Frente Amplio members to redouble their militancy in order to achieve victory in the elections.