He Former President of Uruguay José Mujica He left the sanatorium where he was hospitalized on Friday and where he underwent surgery last Saturday to return home, where he will continue his recovery.

According to the criteria of

This was stated in a press conference by his personal doctor, Raquel Pannone, who stressed that the The former president is feeling better and the gastrostomy he underwent a few days ago was successful.

Jose Mujica. Photo:AFP Share

“A preparation can be administered there that is specially formulated to cover his nutritional needs. This has allowed him to tolerate it very well and has allowed him to improve his general condition. So much so that he has just been discharged,” he explained.

There, a preparation can be administered that is specially formulated to cover his nutritional needs. This has allowed him to tolerate it very well and has allowed him to improve his general condition. So much so that he has just been discharged.

In this regard, he confirmed that Mujica will continue to feed in this way for as long as necessary to ensure adequate nutritional intake while the lesion in the esophagus recedes.

“We will test his tolerance orally and when he can resume eating satisfactorily orally, the gastrostomy we performed will be removed,” Pannone explained.

On the other hand, he said that the former president will continue recovering at home and it is expected that he will slowly be able to resume more mobility and more activities progressively.

The former Uruguayan president is one of the most emblematic political figures in Latin America. On October 20, 2020, at the age of 85, he announced his retirement from politics. Photo:EFe Share

“How long will it take for this to happen? I can’t guarantee how long it will take, but he is eager and motivated. We will continue to support him in this evolution,” concluded Pannone.

Share The Uruguayan leader was a guerrilla, was imprisoned for 15 years and established his political activism by reaching the highest position of power in his country between 2010 and 2015, with a work philosophy based on sobriety and freedom. Photo:THE TIME file

Mujica underwent surgery on Saturday, when he underwent a gastrostomy for feeding.which involves placing a feeding tube that goes directly into the stomach.

That day, Pannone said in a press conference that he had tried to get the former president to eat orally and that the result was not entirely satisfactory.so they decided to go up a notch and do the operation.

“This gastrostomy allows us safe access to food and hydration, with good flow and being able to allow the esophagus to repair itself naturally while this is going on. That is what we are aiming for: to keep it better nourished, well hydrated and to give the esophagus time to complete the natural stages of recovery,” he said.

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica. Photo:AFP Share

He also explained that who governed Uruguay in the period 2010-2015 would be fed with certain preparations or with foods with an adequate consistency.

Mujica had been admitted to a hospital in Montevideo on Thursday of last week, where he began to be rehydrated after receiving little fluids.

Pannone said that the former president’s eating difficulties are due to fibrosis in the esophaguswhich is a consequence of the radiotherapy treatment he received in that area for a malignant tumor for which he was treated.