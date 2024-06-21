The former Uruguayan president Jose Mujica “He is fine” after completing the radiotherapy sessions for the esophageal cancer that was diagnosed at the beginning of May, and it is expected that they will have a curative effect, his personal doctor reported this Friday.

Dr. Raquel Pannone said that The 89-year-old former president, a former guerrilla who governed Uruguay from 2010 to 2015 and is still active in political life, “is improving day by day.”

Jose Mujica.

“He is fine; he is recovering. The treatment is very aggressive in itself and that causes him to have some side effects, but he has handled it very well and is recovering and you can see that he is in different activities,” he said in Radio Sarandí.

Pannone said it was feared that Mujica would not be able to tolerate radiotherapy due to his advanced age and the vasculitis and kidney failure he also suffers from.

“But without a doubt,” he highlighted, “he has a lot of strength, physically and emotionally, and that allowed him to complete the entire treatment without major difficulties.”

Now all that remains is to “wait, calmly, without anxiety, for him to continue recovering and in a couple of months, not before, we consider re-evaluating him to see the repercussions and effect of the treatment, which had an aspiration for it to be curative,” Pannone added.

The doctor had reported in May that the tumor in the esophagus that the former president of Uruguay has is malignant. “Pepe had some minor discomfort in the digestive tract, so he consulted me on April 15. We did a digestive endoscopy”the doctor said at that time.

In that sense, he pointed out, this showed that Mujica has a not too extensive tumor at the level of the lower esophagus. “Due to the characteristics seen in the image, we had a high suspicion that it was a malignant tumor. Evidence that the pathological anatomy showed. Pepe has esophageal cancer,” she pointed out.

The former president continues to attend public events

Mujica, an icon of the left inside and outside Uruguay, rose up against democratic governments in the 1960s and 1970s and was imprisoned for 12 years, most of it during the civil-military dictatorship (1973-1985), subjected to harsh conditions.

Despite cancer treatment, On May 20, Mujica participated in the annual march demanding truth and justice for those who disappeared during the de facto regime.

I have to convey to them the existential anguish of an old fighter so that they have a cause, a goal to live a little beyond everyday existence.

Two days later, when attending another public event, he said he was “tired” but joked with journalists about the subject, faithful to his style away from protocols. “I’m like a baker’s donkey, one of those old ones who made deliveries, who stopped at all the stops without being told,” he commented jokingly.

This week, Mujica, leader of the Popular Participation Movement that is part of the leftist Frente Amplio coalition, was the star speaker at the closing of the campaign of Yamandú Orsi, his champion in the internal party elections with a view to the presidential elections in October.

Former President José Mujica and Vice President Francia Márquez.

“I have to convey to them the existential anguish of an old fighter so that they have a cause, a goal to live a little beyond daily existence,” the former president emphasized, in a speech in which he defended democracy and the role of the State to combat poverty, called to grow the economy, and asked for “commitment” to saving the planet and the human species.