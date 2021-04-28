The ex-president, who had been admitted to the emergency room on Tuesday, April 27, was finally discharged after an ulcer was detected in his esophagus. His hospitalization occurred after Mujica presented discomfort, which at first was thought to have been caused by a thorn

After a short visit to the hospital, José Mujica was able to return home on April 28. The ex-president was subjected to an endoscopy on Tuesday in which an ulcer was detected in his esophagus, but shortly after, the hospital confirmed that Mujica was “well and awake” and at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday the former president had already received discharge.

In a press conference after the intervention, the otorhinolaryngologists in charge of the intervention, Martin Fraschini and Andrés Munyo, ruled out the presence of a “foreign body”, since initially it had been thought that the discomfort presented by the ex-president was due to a fish bone stuck in your body.

The doctors chose to take a biopsy of the area to rule out any other type of pathology and insisted on the possibility that an external object had caused the ulcer. “It can happen that a foreign body hits the mucosa and causes an inflammatory condition,” indicated the doctors.

The 85-year-old ex-president was admitted to an area of ​​the hospital free of coronavirus cases and where only his personal doctor, Raquel Pannone, was able to visit him briefly, who stressed that Mujica had shown good spirits during the procedure and had been “attentive to their situation and making jokes. ”

Later they also performed tests on Mujica to rule out complications in the neck and chest.

‘Pepe’ Mujica, historical figure of the Latin American left

The Popular Participation Movement, a historic political formation led by Mujica, reported via Twitter that its leader would be close to returning home and that he was “well and without any complications.” However, it was not until the statements at the press conference offered by the doctors that the news was confirmed.

‘Pepe’ Mujica is one of the greatest representatives of the Latin American left. A member of the National Liberation Movement-Tupamaros since the 1960s, he spent 14 years in prison, after opposing the undemocratic governments that plagued his country as a guerrilla.

He had to be acquitted of political crimes to be able to serve as Minister of Agriculture and Livestock in 2005. Later, he would win the presidential elections in Uruguay in 2009, with a 54.6% approval rating.

José Mujica, one of the main leaders of the leftist Frente Amplio (FA), came to the presidency of Uruguay (2010-2015) as one of the most popular politicians in the country, but also one of the most resisted due to his guerrilla past. Pablo PORCIUNCULA AFP / Archives

In his work as president, he legalized marijuana, homosexual marriage and voluntary abortion and despite not having been supported in these decisions by his compatriots, he ended his term with 65% approval.

Mujica, who will turn 86 on May 20, resigned his seat in the Uruguayan Senate in 2020, after months of pandemic and in the face of the increase in coronavirus cases. He did it because of his advanced age and because he also suffered from an autoimmune disease.

With EFE