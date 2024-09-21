Former Uruguayan President José Mujica, who eight days ago left the sanatorium where he was operated on and He was transferred to his home and is continuing to recover there as planned.

This was confirmed to the EFE Agency on Saturday by his personal physician, Raquel Pannone, who added that the former president’s condition remains as previously reported.

On September 13, Mujica left the hospital where he was hospitalized and where he underwent a gastrostomy that yielded good results, the doctor reported that day. “There, a preparation can be administered that is specially formulated to cover his nutritional needs.

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica speaks with his wife, Lucía Topolansky. Photo:AFP

“This has allowed him to tolerate it very well and has allowed him to improve his general condition. So much so that he has just been discharged,” he explained. In this regard, he confirmed that Mujica was going to continue eating this way for as long as necessary, to ensure a good nutritional intake, while the lesion in his esophagus recedes.

“We will test his tolerance orally and when he can resume eating satisfactorily orally, the gastrostomy we performed will be removed,” Pannone explained.

On the other hand, that day he also confirmed that the former president would continue to recover at home and that it was expected that he would gradually be able to resume more mobility and more activities progressively.

Mujica, president of Uruguay from 2010 to 2015, underwent surgery on September 7, when he underwent a gastrostomy for feeding, which consists of the placement of a feeding tube that goes directly into the stomach.

That day, Pannone said in a press conference that he had tried to get the former president to eat orally and that the result was not entirely satisfactory, so they decided to go up a notch and perform the operation.

“This gastrostomy allows us safe access to food and hydration, with good flow, and allows the esophagus to repair itself naturally while this is going on.

That is what we are aiming for: to keep him better nourished, well hydrated and to give the esophagus time to complete the natural stages of recovery,” he said. Days before the operation, Mujica had been admitted to hospital to be rehydrated after the little liquid intake he was receiving.

Pannone said that the former president’s eating difficulties were due to fibrosis in the esophagus, which is a consequence of the radiotherapy treatment he received in that area for a malignant tumor for which he was treated.

