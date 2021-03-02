D.he former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz is applying for a candidacy for the Bundestag in the Hochsauerlandkreis in North Rhine-Westphalia. The 65-year-old announced this on Tuesday evening, according to his spokesman, in a letter to the members of the district executive boards and chairmen of the local CDU associations.

On Monday, Merz was unanimously proposed as a candidate for the Bundestag constituency by the Sundern and Arnsberg city associations. The wish expressed by the CDU that Merz should continue to play an important role in the country’s politics was taken into account, according to a message from the city associations. On Tuesday evening, the CDU district executive discussed the procedure for listing the candidates.

Sensburg announced his candidacy in January

Patrick Sensburg is currently a member of the Bundestag as a CDU member for the constituency. The administrative expert and president of the Bundeswehr Reservists Association held on to the candidacy he had declared in January on Monday afternoon when asked by the German Press Agency.

Already at the weekend it became known that Merz, who was defeated in the fight for the CDU party chairmanship against Armin Laschet in January, could imagine a candidacy. Born in Brilon, the lawyer was CDU / CSU parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag from 2000 to 2002. In the 2009 federal election, Merz no longer ran, instead took care of his law firm and went into business, for example to the American asset manager Blackrock, where he became chairman of the supervisory board for Germany. In 2018 Merz was defeated in a runoff election for the CDU party chairman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.