Jaswant Singh, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, passed away. He was ill for a long time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have expressed grief by tweeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his tweet, ‘Jaswant Singh ji first served the country diligently as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal ji’s government, he held important portfolios and left a strong mark in the world of finance, defense and external affairs. I am saddened by his demise. ‘