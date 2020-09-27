Jodhpur: Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh was cremated in his farm house on Sunday evening. He died in Delhi on Sunday morning. Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh lit him amid Vedic chanting. Family members and relatives of the late Jaswant Singh were present at the funeral in Situation Farm House near Civil Airport, Jodhpur.

Earlier, the body of Jaswant Singh was brought by air to Jodhpur and kept in the farm house where people paid floral tributes to him. The Indian Army also placed a floral circle on Singh’s body. Retired military officer Jaswant Singh was one of the founding members of the BJP. He was a close associate of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He died on Sunday at the age of 82 after a long illness.

He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in August 2014 after suffering an injury from his home. He was in a coma for a long time. He was again hospitalized in June this year. Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje have expressed condolences on Singh’s death.

Jaswant Singh’s political journey

Jaswant Singh took charge of ministries like Defense, Foreign and Finance between 1996 and 2004 in the NDA government headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After serving for a long time in the Indian Army, he ventured into politics. He was a member of both houses of parliament. He went to Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1980. In 1996, Vajpayee became the finance minister in the government. After the fall of the BJP government, when Vajpayee became the government again after two years, he became the foreign minister. He took over as the Minister of Defense in 2000. After this, he became finance minister again in 2002.

Jaswant Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP, was denied a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, after which he contested as an independent candidate, but lost.

LK Advani said – his departure is a personal loss for me

Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has expressed deep condolences. Advani said that he has no words to express condolences. He said that Jaswant Singh was not only his closest aide in the party but there was also a deep friendship between the two.

LK Advani said, “Jaswant ji was a brilliant Member of Parliament, a skilled diplomat, a great manager and above all a patriot. Coming from Rajasthan, Jaswant ji was big in BJP and he made significant contribution to the party for years. While in the Vajpayee government, he held three important responsibilities like the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Finance. During the six years of handling these issues, a special relationship was established between Atal ji, Jaswant ji and me. ”

Rajnath Singh, Arvind Kejriwal and many other leaders paid tribute to the death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, PM Modi and Defense Minister mourn