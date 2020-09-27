1. Former Union Minister and founding member of BJP, Jaswant Singh died at the age of 82. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have mourned his death. PM Modi said that he served the country with hard work, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. https://bit.ly/2EAYhzu

2. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given a clarification on the meeting with Devendra Fadnavis. Sanjay Raut termed his meeting as non-political and said that he had met Devendra Fadnavis for an interview in Saamna. He said that meeting Fadnavis is not a crime, two leaders of the state can meet. At the same time, BJP has also called meeting beyond politics. https://bit.ly/335ifvz

3. In the last 24 hours 88,600 new Corona cases have been registered in the country and 1124 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than a thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that in 24 hours 92,043 patients have also been cured. The total number of corona patients in the country has now increased to 59 lakh 90 thousand. https://bit.ly/335WsEb

4. After breaking the 23-year-old friendship with the NDA on the Kisan Bill issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal is now adopting an aggressive stance. Harsimrat Kaur Badal has said that this is not the NDA that Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prakash Singh Badal had imagined. He said that such an alliance is not in the interest of Punjab. https://bit.ly/3mTY2kv

5. Former central leader and BJP leader Uma Bharti has become infected with Corona. They gave information about it by tweeting. Uma Bharti has quarantined herself under the supervision of doctors. He is currently in Uttarakhand. He also appealed to the people in contact to get the test done. https://bit.ly/3kTY35U

