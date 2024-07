Saturday, July 20, 2024, 12:09 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Irina Farion, 60, died on Friday in Lviv, in the far west of Ukraine, from a gunshot wound to the head. According to eyewitnesses, she was shot by a young man between 20 and 25 years old with a pistol without a silencer. A philologist with a PhD and a doctorate in …

This content is exclusive for subscribers